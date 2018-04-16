Kazakhstan, Morocco eye most promising areas for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin on April 16 met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Kazakhstan H.E. Abdeljalil Saubry in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

During their meeting, the sides discussed the problems of strengthening Kazakh-Moroccan relations, especially at inter-parliamentary level. Speaker Nigmatulin noted that the work of Kazakhstan-Morocco Cooperation Group and exchange of visits of the profile committees of both countries' parliaments have been a stepping stone to help them develop all-round cooperation.



The sides then paid utmost attention to the most pressing issues of international agenda, including maintenance of peace and security.

Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized relevance of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's stance on the key role mutual trust and constructive dialogue play in the settlement of international conflicts.



He went on to praise Kazakhstan-Morocco cooperation within the framework of such international organizations - the United Nations and OIC and expressed hope Morocco will access the Islamic Organization for Food Security initiated by Kazakhstan in the nearest future.



Moroccan diplomat responded by commending the level of political and diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Morocco. Having noted that Morocco attaches special importance to the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan, Ambassador Saubry said it is evidenced by the fact that Kazakhstan is the only state in Central Asia to have the Moroccan Embassy.



Wrapping up the meeting, Nurlan Nigmatulin and Abdeljalil Saubry expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation. Having stressed that Morocco is a bridge between Africa and Europe, and Kazakhstan, in turn, a bridge between Asia and Europe, Majilis Speaker drew attention of the Moroccan Ambassador to the need to make the maximum use of trade, economic, transport and logistics potential of both countries and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). It was noted that agriculture, green energy and tourism are the most promising areas for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Morocco.