Kazakhstan Mortgage Company becomes ASMMA honorary member

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - JSC "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company", a subsidiary of JSC "NMH" Baiterek "received confirmation from the Asian Association of Secondary Mortgage Market (ASMMA) about its inclusion in the association as an honorary member, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

JSC "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company" became a new member of the Asian Association of the secondary mortgage market. Members of this association are the National Mortgage Corporation of Malaysia Cagamas, Japan Housing Finance Agency, Korea Housing Finance Corporation, Mongolia Mortgage Corporation, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (Philippines), PT Sarana Multigriya Financial (Indonesia), and Secondary Mortgage Corporation (Thailand).



The Asian Secondary Mortgage Market Association (ASMMA) was established in September 2014. It is a non-profit organization open to all secondary mortgage corporations (organizations) in Asia. The mission of the association is to provide the basis and platform for the exchange of ideas, opinions and experiences for the development of the real estate market in the countries that are members of the association to improve the conditions for obtaining housing loans and providing a better quality of life.



Adil Mukhamedzhanov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "MO" KMC" said: "We already have a positive experience of cooperation with Asian companies. In 2017, a memorandum of cooperation was signed with the Korea Housing Finance Corporation. Now we have become members of the Asian Association of the Secondary Mortgage Market. For us this is an excellent opportunity for sharing experiences with other countries in the Asian region and studying the systems they implement and the programs being developed. "



The official presentation ceremony of JSC "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company" as a new member of the Association will be held in July 2018 at the 5th Asian Summit on fixed incomes, which will be held in the capital of Mongolia - Ulaanbaatar.



For information: JSC "MO "Kazakhstan Mortgage Company" an effective financial operator of the state policy in the field of providing affordable housing to the population of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the mechanisms of mortgage lending and the provision of rental housing.