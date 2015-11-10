Kazakhstan MoU to boost Iranian citrus exports

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 7 months, Mazandaran, Iran, has exported 1.7 million tons of goods to Kazakhstan.

An exhibition held in Kazakhstan, opened by the governor of Mazandaran, has created a good opportunity for mutual collaboration between the two countries. Following the signing of a MoU on increasing exports to Kazakhstan, frequent meetings will be held with attendance of Mazandaran businessmen in order to accomplish the objectives.

Kazakhstan is the ninth largest country in the world, and being rich in minerals and abundant crops, Kazakhstan marks a good platform for Iran's agricultural products.

Vice-president of Mazandaran's Chamber of Commerce, Amir Miran Amoli, said having a 2.5-million-ton citrus production volume in Mazandaran means "We need to raise the ceiling for export." he said.

Deeming the total volume of trade with Kazakhstan as low, Miran Amoli acknowledged, "we must identify obstacles faced by exporters to prevent Mazandaran's neighbouring countries from exporting Iranian products to Kazakhstan."

He further listed goods currently being exported to Kazakhstan including dairy, citrus and cement; "the grounds for export of poultry will soon be provided and Mazandaran's total export to Kazakhstan has reached 1.7 million tons over the past 7 months," he concluded.

