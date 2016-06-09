Kazakhstan mourns over victims of Aktobe terror attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The shooting spree which occurred in several districts of the city of Aktobe on June 5 shocked the entire country. Four civilians and three servicemen were killed in this shootout.

The law-enforcement authorities named the tragedy an act of terrorism. June 9 was declared the Day of National Mourning over the Victims of the Aktobe Terrorist Attack.



Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev made a statement regarding the situation in Aktobe. "The law-enforcement officers stopped the terrorists at the expense of their own lives. They demonstrated professionalism, faithfulness, courage and patriotism. I would like to point out particularly high level of cohesion and promptness of the police officers and the National Guard. The citizens of Aktobe did not surrender to panic and provocations in this hard situation," the statement reads.



13 assailants have been liquidated and 14 have been injured for now. Police have also identified and examined 20 more persons who had refused from participation in the crime at its preparatory stage. Six people are wanted now. As per preliminary data, they are still in the territory of Aktobe region.

As reported, the terrorists attacked two gun shops and a military base of the National Guard.

According to the regional administration, the victims are as follows:

Andrey Maksimenko (born 1978) was a clerk at Pallada gun shop. His family lives in Aktobe.

























Nikolay Onishchenko (born 1947) was a pensioner. He was walking past the Pallada gun shop when the shootout started. N. Onishchenko is a native of Sagarchik village of Russia's Orenburg region. His family lives in Aktobe.























Merkhan Tazhibayev (born 1983) was an officer at Kuzet Security Service, father of two children. His family resides in Aktobe too.























Mikhail Matrossov (born 1981) - Pantera gun shop customer. His family also lives in Aktobe. His son is 13 years old.

























Sapar Dosbol (born 1997) was a native of the South Kazakhstan region. He was a contract soldier at the National Guard. Buried in Koksu village of Shardara district.























Daniel Mailybayev (born 1975) served as a senior investigator at the Military Counterintelligence Department of the National Security Committee. Father of four children. Buried in Almaty region.























Berik Kaliyev (born 1978) - Junior Sergeant of the National Guard, father of four children. B.Kaliyev was buried in Zhaksybay village of West Kazakhstan's Zhanibek district.