Kazakhstan moved up 12 positions in WB Doing Business Report and ranks 41st

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan moved up 12 positions in the World Bank's Doing Business Rating and ranks now the 41st.

The Doing Business Report has been compiled for 13 years already and covers 189 countries of the world. It surveys regulations stimulating or hindering business development through its lifecycle, including establishment of a venture, doing business, foreign trade, tax payment and investors' rights protection.

Each country is given an appropriate position in doing business report. The rating has 189 positions in total. The more a country is ranked the more favorable business climate it has.

Singapore has the most business-friendly regulation and tops the rating. The top 10 business friendly economies include New Zealand, Denmark, South Korea, Hong Kong, Great Britain, U.S.A., Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Estonia leads the rating among the post-Soviet states (16th), then come Lithuania (20th), Latvia (22nd), Georgia (24th), Armenia (35th), Kazakhstan (41st), Belarus (44th), Russia (51st), Moldova (52nd), Azerbaijan (63rd), Kyrgyzstan (67th), Ukraine (83rd) and Tajikistan (132nd).

Doing Business 2016: Measuring Regulatory Quality and Efficiency finds that 85 developing economies implemented 169 business reforms during the past year, compared with 154 reforms the previous year. High-income economies carried out additional 62 reforms, bringing the total for the past year to 231 reforms in 122 economies around the world. The majority of the new reforms during the past year were designed to improve the efficiency of regulations, by reducing their cost and complexity, with the largest number of improvements made in the area of Starting a Business, which measures how long it takes to obtain a permit for starting a business and its associated processing costs.

Costa Rica. Uganda, Kenya, Cyprus, Mauritania, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Senegal and Benin are ranked among the countries who achieved the best results in improvement of their Doing Business indicators. These ten countries conducted 39 regulatory reforms to improve their business environment. By region, Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for about 30 percent of the improved global regulatory reforms and half of the world's top 10 improvers. Multiple reforms were also implemented n Côte d'Ivoire, Madagascar, Niger, Togo and Rwanda. The region's highest ranked economy is Mauritius, which has a global ranking of 32.