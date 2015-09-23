Kazakhstan moved up in world ranking of air travel security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan moved up in the world ranking of air travel security, Investments and Development Ministry says.

In June 2014 the validation commission of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) lifted serious airworthiness remark. The indicator of the Civil Aviation Committee's activity with the standards of the ICAO rose from 47% to 65%. "Meanwhile, the average world indicator conforms to 60%. We are working now on improvement of our position and plan to raise this indicator up to 80% by 2020," noted Head of the Committee Beken Seidakhmetov. "All airline companies underwent recertification by the ICAO technical cooperation bureau. Presently, their number is 45 (70 in 2009)," he said. "Currently we are working jointly with Turkey and France aviation authorities on maintaining airworthiness," Seidakhmeotv added. Noteworthy to say that upon eliminating all the remarks in 2014, JSC Air Astana was allowed to operate flights to the European Union countries. Alongside, the Committee works on the Plan on removing ICAO remarks in regards to flight operations (certification of airline companies). The Committee has already prepared a letter on readiness to hold the validation commission of the ICAO.