Kazakhstan mulls introduction of online insurance

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev talked about digitalization of insurance sector in Kazakhstan at the online conference on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

"[In Kazakhstan] it is illegal for insurance companies to offer their services via Internet. There are strict norms. After careful analysis of the situation, we have discussed, amended and submitted the respective bill to the Parliament. The bill suggests introducing online insurance. Three fourths of our population have access to the Internet. In case we adopt the law, it will enable Kazakhstanis to obtain the entire spectrum of insurance services online," Akishev said during the online conference.



The bill suggests enshrining in law the conclusion of the insurance contracts in Kazakhstan online.



The Chairman of the National Bank reminded that 40% of insurance services in the world are offered online. For instance, in the UK this figure totals 70%.