Kazakhstan mulls over Belarusian mini tractor assembly plant

GRODNO. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is mulling over a plant in one of its regions to start assembling Belarusian mini tractors, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Belarus Ermukhamet Ertysbayev told the media on 14 September.

The ambassador is taking part in the international business forum Euroregion Neman 2018 in Grodno. The ambassador has already met with Grodno Oblast Governor Vladimir Kravtsov , BelTA has learned. "We have discussed a number of interesting Kazakhstan-Belarus projects in agriculture, production, education and culture," Ermukhamet Ertysbayev said.



According to him, the launch of an assembly production of Belarusian mini tractors (produced in Grodno Oblast) in one of the regions of Kazakhstan may become one of the major joint projects. The ambassador added that goods from Belarus, including food products, goods of the light industry and mechanical engineering, are popular in Kazakhstan. In 2017 the trade between the two countries totaled almost $690 million. The potential for increasing trade is still big.



"The two countries have been actively developing interregional cooperation. For instance, Grodno Oblast maintains contacts with five oblasts of Kazakhstan. Such cooperation has a huge potential," the diplomat said. Grodnoinvest Free Economic Zone may also become an interesting platform for Kazakhstan's business, first of all, due to its advantageous geographic location, BelTA reports.