Kazakhstan must be in the know of global changes - Yerlan Sairov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Sairov, Deputy Chairman of the Trade Unions Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commented on the recent presidential address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution", Kazinform reports.

"The President's Address looks optimistic. Since Kazakhstan is a part of the global economic space we must always analyze and be in the wake of global socioeconomic trends. Mass digitalization is underway and Kazakhstan must be ready for the sea change. In this context, the President's Address gives answers to a lot of questions," said the political expert.



In his words, Kazakhstan must always be in the forefront of all global changes.



"Recently the world has been observing big changes in social and labor relations. If you take China, Germany and the U.S., for example, they develop industrial sectors, robots perform most of the work which was done by humans earlier. We must always be in the know of such changes. The problems raised in the address are of paramount importance," Mr. Sairov added.