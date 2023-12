NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been designated as the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

"Akhinzhanov Yerkin Kadyrbekovich has been appointed as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway by the presidential decree," the Akorda's statement reads.