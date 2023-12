NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Barlybai Sadykov has been appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head ofState decreed to appoint Barlybai Sadykov as Kazakhstan’s ambassador toEthiopia.

Formerambassador Yerlik Ali was relieved of the post.