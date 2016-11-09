Kazakhstan names its best reserve museum

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The East Kazakhstan reserve museum has been named the Best Museum in Kazakhstan within the framework of the republican contest held on the threshold of celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

30 regional and district museums as well as reserve museums competed in several nominations after going through rigorous selection process. The best museums were announced at the awarding ceremony in the Kazakh capital Astana.



Panel declared the architectural-ethnographic and environment-landscape reserve museum in East Kazakhstan region the winner in the Best Reserve Museum category. Additionally, senior fellow of the reserve museum Raisa Mukhamedzhanova won in the Best employee of the state reserve museum category.



Director of the East Kazakhstan reserve museum Nikolay Zaitsev and senior fellow Raisa Mukhamedzhanova received diplomas and presents from the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







"This contest was held on the instruction of the Minister of Culture and Sports dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence. Today we have witnessed the awarding ceremony. There were a lot of participants and the best of them are at the stage right now. I am confident this contest will become a tradition," Executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Kuatzhan Ualiyev said, congratulating the participants of the contest.



The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan in association with the Kazakhstan Committee of the International Council of Museums. Attending the awarding ceremony were Executive secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports Kuatzhan Ualiyev, Director of the National Museum Darkhan Mynbai, Director of the Military and History Museum Perizat Otepova, academicians, professors, public figures and scientists.



