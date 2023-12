NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gabit Koishybayev has been named as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People’s Republic of China, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Gabit Koishybayev as the new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz