Kazakhstan names new ambassador to Czech Republic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named Matar Tazhin as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Throughout his career, Mr. Tazhin served as Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Secretary of the Security Council, Ambassador to Russia, Secretary of State. Prior to the appointment he was the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.