    Kazakhstan names new Deputy Prime Minister

    10:36, 20 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berdibek Saparbayev has been appointed as new Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    The correspondingdecree was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Earlier Mr. Saparbayevserved as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

    Former DeputyPrime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova was relieved of the post. She is set tojoin the Majilis, lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
