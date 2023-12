NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Askhat Aimagambetov has been appointed as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Mr. Aimagambetov as the Minister of Education and Science on June 12, 2019.



Additionally, Kulyash Shamshidinova was relieved of the post of the Minister of Education and Science.