Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Health

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the order of the Kazakh Government, Assem Nusupova has been named the Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister.

Assem Nusupova was born in 1975 in the city of Almaty city.

In 1996, she graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, majoring in economics, and in 1998, gained a master’s degree at the same university.

Between 2001 and 2003, she served as a chief expert of the economic security department of the Security Council as well as an expert, department head of the Systems Research Center of the Presidential Administration.

In 2003 and 2005, she acted as an advisor to the Finance Minister and in 2005, served as an assistant to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

From 2007 to 2008, she was the vice-minister of health of Kazakhstan.

Between 2016 and 2019, she acted as deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region.

In 2020, she was a chief consultant at the Astana International Financial Center Authority.

Up until the recent appointment, she has served as an executive secretary of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.