    Kazakhstan national arrived from Dubai, tests positive for COVID-19

    17:02, 09 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan from Italy, China, Sri Lanka, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on January 8, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan.

    1,751 out of 1,980 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. All those without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to pass tests.

    1 out of 275 passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on January 7 was tested positive for coronavirus infection.


