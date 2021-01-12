Kazakhstan national arrived from Egypt, tested positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 10 international flights landed in Kazakhstan on January 11, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee reports.

922 out of 1,085 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. All those arrived without PCR test results were taken to quarantine hospitals to undergo tests for coronavirus.

According to PCR test results, one passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on January 10 from Egypt was tested positive for COVID-19.