Kazakhstan national arrived from Istanbul, tests positive for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 12 international flights arrived in Kazakhstan on January 28 from Germany, the Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia and Uzbekistan, the Telegram Channel of the interdepartmental commission for prevention of spread of coronavirus reads.

1,596 out of 2,029 air passengers had COVID-19 tests. The rest 433 were taken to the quarantine hospital upon arrival to undergo PCR tests.

One passenger arrived in Kazakhstan on January 27 from Istanbul was tested positive for coronavirus.