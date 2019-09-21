  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan national coordinator on SCO activities appointed

    15:46, 21 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokaev has appointed Kazakhstan national coordinator on SCO activities, Kazinform reports referring to Akorda's press service.

    «Yerlik Ali, Ambassador on special assignments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed Kazakhstan’s National Coordinator on the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization», the text of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!