Kazakhstan national cycling team strike gold at 2018 Youth Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cyclists Gleb Brussenskiy and Yevgeniy Fyodorov have become gold medalists of the Youth Olympic Games Buenos Aires 2018, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

The men's five-day combined team event came to an end. After the last race, the criterium, Kazakh athletes managed to retain leadership in the overall standings. Brussenskiy and yodorov finished second and sixth, respectively.

Having scored 418 points in five races, the Kazakhstanis secured a victory at the Youth Olympics. Luxembourg took silver (276), while the British riders claimed bronze (253).