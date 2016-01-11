Kazakhstan national football team to play with Azerbaijani team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Football Federation of Kazakhstan and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan reached an agreement regarding holding of a friendly match between the national football teams of the two countries.

As Sports.kz informs, the match will take place in Turkish Antalya on March 26.

It should be noted that the national teams of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan faced each other 7 matches thus far. Two of them were won by Kazakhstan and two of them were won by Azerbaijan and three matches ended in a draw.