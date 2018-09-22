Kazakhstan National Guard hand-to-hand combatants win intn'l tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Hand-to-Hand Combat Tournament on for the Cup of the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana has ended, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Defeating athletes of Russia, Uzbekistan, and China at the tournament, the best fighters of the National Guard of Kazakhstan secured overall team victory.

At the two-day tournament, the National Guards of Russia and Uzbekistan finished second and third, respectively.

It is to be recalled that 19 teams of four countries participated in the international tournament. On the mat, over 150 hand-to-hand fighting masters competed in nine weight classes.

Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the All-Kazakhstan Hand-to-Hand Combat Association, congratulated the winners: "The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has repeatedly underlined the need to shape and strengthen a healthy lifestyle among youth, to create all conditions for sport. The Government always keeps sport under control. As you can see, new sporting arenas, training and sports centers are being constructed in Kazakhstan, sports schools are being opened. All this is done for the youth. This tournament has become a tradition since 2012. It is hand-to-hand combat which is the sport that hardens servicemen, makes them strong and enduring. I sincerely congratulate you on the successful international tournament.".



Kazakhstan's honor was defended by Sagyn Kazybek (55 kg, gold); Bauyrzhan Sultanov (60 kg, gold); Daurzhan Sailybayev (65 kg, silver); Rakhmetolla Satypaldiyev (70 kg, gold); Daniyar Zainullin (75 kg, silver); Rustam Atabayev and Zhandos Askarbekuly (both 80 kg, gold and silver); Temirzhan Basakayev and Serik Abirov (90 kg, gold and silver).