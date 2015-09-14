Kazakhstan national weightlifting team took 3rd place at Asian Championships (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national weightlifting team of Kazakhstan took the third place at the Asian Championships 2015 losing to China and Thailand.

Our team won 6 medals and three of them are gold medals. Rustem Sybai (94 kg), Yermek Omirtai (85 kg) and Aidar Kazov (77 kg) became the champions of Asia and Maira Faizulina (69 kg), Faina Sivanbayeva (63 kg) and Assem Sadykova (58 kg) won the bronze medals of the tournament, Weightlifting Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

Besides, our athletes won medals in separate events:

Maira Faizullayeva (101+124) took the 3 rd place for snatch and clean and jerk;

Faina Sivanbayeva (104+125) won the 2 nd place for snatch and the 3 rd place for clean and jerk;

Assem Sadykova (95+122) took the 2 nd place for clean and jerk;

Saule Saduakasova (96+117) took the 3 rd place for snatch;

Aidar Kazov (156+194) won the 1 st place for clean and jerk;

Yermek Omirtai (161+203) won the 1 st place for clean and jerk;

Semyon Linder (166+192) won the 1 st place for snatch;

Rustem Saybai (167+216) took the 3 rd place for snatch and the 1 st place for clean and jerk.

The Asian Championship-2015 was held in Thailand.