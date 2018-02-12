Kazakhstan native dies in An-148 crash near Moscow - Foreign Office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A native of Kazakhstan was killed in the Antonov An-148 crash in the Moscow Region, Kazinform has learned from the country's Foreign Ministry.

According to the Ministry, the woman was indeed a Kyzylorda region native but not a Kazakh citizen.



It should be noted that earlier some media outlets reported that a Kazakh citizen was among the passengers of the An-148 passenger airplane that crashed near Moscow on Sunday. However, official sources of Russia did not confirm this information.



The Kazakh Foreign Ministry is currently checking the citizenship status of the deceased.