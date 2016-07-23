Kazakhstan naval ships to partake in maritime biathlon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two missile-gunnery ships of the Kazakhstan Naval Forces left for the Russian offshore areas of the Caspian Sea. On August 1, the crews of these warships will partake in The Cup of Sea competition as part of the International Army Games 2016, the press service of the Defense Ministry told Kazinform.

This year, the program of the maritime biathlon for navy sailors of Kazakhstan, Russia, China and Azerbaijan includes three stages. The first stage is shooting on maritime and aerial targets and floating mines. The second stage is the fight with the income of water on a coast simulator. And the third stage is seamanship and rescue training.



This is the second time when Kazakhstani navy sailors participate in the maritime biathlon. Last year, the Kazakh team worthily debuted at the event and earned silver medals and BL-680 fast attack craft.