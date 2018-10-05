Kazakhstan needs Direct Investment Fund for its non-energy sector - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will establish the Direct Investment Fund for its non-energy sector, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On Friday, President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed the Government of Kazakhstan to create the Direct Investment Fund for non-energy sector in order to implement the breakthrough projects.



The projects will be co-financed by foreign investors. Kazakhstan will allot up to 300 billion tenge.



According to the Kazakh leader, the decision on the source of funding will be made later.



The Head of State stressed that if the Government co-finances the ambitious projects, large transnational companies will come to Kazakhstan more eagerly.