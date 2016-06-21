Kazakhstan needs good anti-doping laboratory - PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has commented on positive retest results of several Kazakhstani weightlifters.

"There are a lot of questions about the use of doping by our and Russian athletes and the entire Olympic movement in general. Presently our team is gearing up for the upcoming Rio Olympics and other large sports events. That is why I ask you and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee Mr. Kulibayev to make sure that our athletes face this challenge deservedly," Prime Minister Massimov gave an instruction to Minister of Culture and Sports Mr. Arystanbek Mukhamediuly at the session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday.



Karim Massimov also instructed to use help of private sponsors in order to buy an anti-doping laboratory.



"It is crucial to make sure our athletes pass an anti-doping test ahead of the competitions in order to avoid ‘unpleasant surprises" in the future," Mr. Massimov said referring to the latest doping scandal.



He also reminded that he met with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach at the presentation of Kazakhstan's 2022 Olympic bid last year.



"At the meeting he pointed to the fact that the fight against doping in sport is of paramount importance. Sport must be clean. We need to cooperate with the IOC on that issue," Massimov added.



The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has recently revealed on its official website that recheck of doping tests of several weightlifters, including Kazakh Ilya Ilyin, from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games came back positive. The athletes will remain provisionally suspended in view of potential anti-doping rule violations until their cases are closed.