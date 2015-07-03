Kazakhstan needs its own brand - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev urged to look for ‘new Da Vincis' - scientists and inventors - among Kazakhstani youth.

President Nazarbayev called on the youngsters of Kazakhstan to search for new ideas and brands that will be worth showcasing in international arena. "We need to raise our own Leonardo Da Vincis. I want our youth to look for new ideas, I want to see more talents. We need to create our own Kazakhstani brand," the President said on July 2 during the nationwide teleconference bridge dedicated to the Industrialization Day.