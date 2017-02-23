Kazakhstan needs own methods of investigation of torture - PGO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - during the IV Forum of prison reform, First Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Iogan Merkel has suggested to develop an own method of torture investigation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The list of measures to protect prisoners' rights now includes systematic fight against torture in penal system's bodies. We suggest to develop our own methods of torture investigation based on the Istanbul Protocol, which is adjusted to our legislation", said Merkel.

He also stressed that the Ministry of Internal Affairs must be instructed to proritize torture allegations similar to murder, rape etc.

Mr. Merkel also drew attention to the issue of torture victims' rehabilitation. In particular, according to him, the legislation has to be changed to allow for courts to consider complaints alleging torture independently in accordance with the United Nations procedures.