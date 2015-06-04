Kazakhstan needs regional agrarian research center - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to create a regional agricultural research and educational center in Kazakhstan in the next five years.

President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev made the statement at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council at the Palace of Independence in Astana on Friday. "Presently we work on to improve the national research and educational infrastructure. There are three large agrarian universities in the country. These universities will be merged to create a unified agricultural research and educational center," the Head of State said. President Nazarbayev noted that the center will promote the development of applied science, train specialists and adopt modern technologies. "We intend to attract the best international partners to create the center in the next 5 years. It will be a useful experience for the entire region and the post-Soviet space," the Kazakh leader added.