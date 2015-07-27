Kazakhstan needs to build 4th refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After 2023 deficit of diesel fuel production is expected in Kazakhstan. In this context, it is necessary to consider the question of the construction of the fourth refinery, said Uzakbai Karabalin, First Deputy Minister of Energy, at a press conference in CCS.

In this regard, the Government is considering the issue of constructing the fourth refinery. According to him, local regional authorities and various companies are submitting proposals for the construction of the 4th refinery. Considering this question it is necessary to take into account the issues of logistics and oil supply. Recall that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the nationwide teleconference proposed to construct one more oil refinery in the country. It is expected that the refinery will be located in Mangystau region. Currently three oil refineries operate in Kazakhstan's cities of Shymkent, Pavlodar and Atyrau.