Kazakhstan needs to build new morgues - Justice Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Justice Marat Beketayev stated shortage of morgues across Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"A lot of money has been invested in construction of new apartment buildings and hospitals in recent years. As you know, the State Medical Forensic Agency has recently been handed over to the Ministry of Justice. I want to point out here the problem of shortage of new morgues. At some moment we stopped paying enough attention to this matter, but it is of great importance, especially for big cities. I want to address this issue to the regional governors too, so that they could allow allocation of funds from the local budgets. Probably, I will apply for the national budget funds," Marat Beketayev said at today's meeting of the Government.

In turn, Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov promised to discuss the issue together with the Ministry of Justice.