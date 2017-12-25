Kazakhstan needs to expand trade coop with Asian countries - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Maulen Ashimbayev, Chairman of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, suggested mapping out a long-term strategy for expanding trade and economic ties with Asian countries, Kazinform reports.

MP Ashimbayev put forward the idea at the Government hour focusing on Kazakhstan's foreign policy in Asia on Monday.



"The competent government bodies should craft a long-term strategy in order to expand trade and economic ties with Asian countries and export our agricultural products to those countries," he said at the session.



According to Ahimbayev, China remains Kazakhstan closest partner among Asian countries. It was revealed that over $250 billion of investment had been attracted to Kazakhstan's economy since 2005 and only one Asian country - the People's Republic of China - is among Kazakhstan's top 10 investors.