    Kazakhstan needs to introduce procedure for land use in cross-border regions - Myrzakhmetov

    11:24, 13 August 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov believes it is necessary to introduce the procedure for land use in cross-border regions.

    He mentioned the procedure for land use at the regular session of the Land Reform Commission in Astana on Saturday.

    "When we discussed the land reform, suggestions were made to introduce a specific procedure for land use in cross-border regions. If we lease the land in cross-border regions, what will be the distance from the border? How to do it? Who will bear the responsibility? Relevant proposals were put forward and we have a specific decision," Myrzakhmetov added.

