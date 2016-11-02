Kazakhstan needs to participate in all processes of full nuclear fuel cycle - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Chairman of JSC "Kazatomprom" Askar Dzhumagaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, Dzhumagaliyev briefed the Head of State on the results of the company's activity over the past nine months.



"Our goal is to participate in all processes of full nuclear fuel cycle. It is crucial to step up interaction in that sphere with other countries," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



President Nazarbayev also paid utmost attention to the issues of dissipating of non-core assets and implementation of the transformation program.

The head of Kazatomprom, in turn, told the Kazakh President that feasibility study of construction of a plant on the territory of Ulba metallurgical plant is complete.



He also informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the agreements and contracts signed with international partners this year and dissipating of 26 non-core assets from the structure of the company.



Following results of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.