    Kazakhstan needs to reduce its dependence on foreign IT developments

    20:15, 04 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s dependence on foreign IT developments reaches 95% to date, Kazinform reports citing President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev post in Twitter.

    According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan should reduce its dependence on foreign IT developments which reaches 95% to date. «We need to use the potential of Astana Hub, Alatau Innovative Technologies Park and Nazarbayev University. Information security, protection from cyber threats require a special attention,» tweeted he.



