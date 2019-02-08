Kazakhstan negotiates FTAs with five countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan negotiates free trade agreements with 5 countries - Egypt, Israel, India, Serbia and Singapore, according to Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov.

"Kazakhstan's participation in the Eurasian Economic Union creates favorable conditions for the accession of domestic manufacturers to foreign markets. In 2015, we signed a free trade agreement with Vietnam and in 2018 - with Iran, which enables us to export our goods to the markets with the population of more than 180mn people," said the Minister at the Governmental Hour in the Senate.



Presently Kazakhstan negotiates FTAs with Egypt, Israel, India, Serbia and Singapore. "The free trade agreements will let us significantly improve trade procedures, increase transparency level and boost interaction in all the spheres of trade cooperation," he added.