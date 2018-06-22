Kazakhstan, Nepal expand bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Last week, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Bulat Sarsenbayev visited Katmandu (Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal), Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During his visit, the Embassy of Kazakhstan, together with Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs (AIDIA), held an interactive session "Kazakhstan-Nepal: cooperation in trade and investment", which was attended by the founder of AIDIA K. Sunil, former Minister of Education of Nepal - member of Parliament Chitra Lekha Yadav, President of Chambers of Commerce Rajesh Kazi Shrestha, government officials, representatives of the largest business structures and media of Nepal.



Within the framework of this event, the participants were provided with information on the main potential areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Nepal, creation of a favorable business climate and increase the level of tourism between the two countries. Audience was also informed of the planned events on the occasion of celebration the 20th anniversary of Astana - the capital of Kazakhstan. In particular, the great interest of the audience was caused by the holding of the international conference "G-Glodal Silk Road 2018" in Astana, as well as the official opening ceremony of the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC).



During the visit, Ambassador met the heads of the largest cities of Nepal - Deputy Mayor of Kathmandu Khadgi Haribrabh, and Mayor of Lalitpur Chiri Maharjan. The mayors of these cities were invited to participate in the conference "G-Glodal Silk Road 2018", July 2-3, 2018.



Ambassador Bulat Sarsenbayev also met the Minister of Finance of Nepal Mr. Yuba Raj Khatiwada. After discussing issues of bilateral cooperation, Minister was invited to the opening ceremony of the International Finance Centre Astana (July 5, 2018).