    Kazakhstan, Netherlands discuss coop

    07:37, 11 October 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands held political consultations on cooperation within the framework of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, the Kazakh MFA press service reports.

    Kazakhstan's delegation was headed by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev and the Netherlands delegation - by Head of the UNSC Task Force of the Netherlands Foreign Ministry Marriet Shuurman.

    The parties discussed the current issues on the agenda of the UNSC, noting the similarity of countries' positions on many issues. Both sides outlined priorities of their countries' work within the framework of the UNSC. Kazakhstan's delegation also shared its plans on its UNSC presidency in January 2018.

    As a result, agreements were reached on continuing cooperation at the level of capitals and countries' Permanent Missions to the UN in New York.

     

