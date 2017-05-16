Kazakhstan, New Zealand mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On May 12, 2017, the Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Over the past quarter-century relations of friendship and cooperation between our states have been significantly strengthened. The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand have successfully been interacting both in bilateral and multilateral formats, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Kazakhstan and New Zealand share common positions on many important issues on the global agenda, such as nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, combating international terrorism, illegal arms trade and drug trafficking, climate change issues, etc.



In the light of Kazakhstan's ambitious plans to join the Club of 30 developed countries by 2050, the comprehensive development of cooperation with the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign economic diplomacy. In this regard, the experience of New Zealand as the OECD member is of great interest to Kazakhstan.



Astana welcomes development of relations with Wellington in all spheres on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Despite the geographical distance between the two states, there is a considerable potential for expanding political and trade-economic cooperation. In particular, priority areas are technology transfer and agriculture.



To this end, Kazakhstan intends to further develop legal framework, maintain political partnership, expand economic ties and humanitarian interaction with New Zealand.



Kazakhstan believes that the visa-free regime, to have been introduced on January 1, 2017 for up to 30 days for the citizens of New Zealand, will open new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states.



Kazakhstan is confident that our warm relations and trustful partnership with New Zealand will continue to be strengthened for the benefit of the people of the two countries, in the interests of peace, security and stability.