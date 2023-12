NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Yerlan Aukenov was appointed the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Born on September 5, 184, in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Bradford University, International Academy of Business, the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Prior to the appointment has worked as the Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.