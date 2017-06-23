Kazakhstan not negotiating sending troops to Syria - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is not negotiating with anyone the possibility of troop deployments to Syria, the country's Foreign Ministry states.

"Kazakhstan providing the Astana platform for the parties concerned meetings is a real contribution of the country to the settlement of the Syrian crisis. Kazakhstan is not negotiating with anyone sending its servicemen to Syria. Ensuring security and effectiveness of the four de-escalation zones in Syria is now in the competence of the guarantor states of the Astana process, and they will discuss these and other issues during the next meeting on July 4-5 in Kazakh capital. In any case, for our country, an essential condition for even considering the possibility of sending its peacekeepers to any of the world's hot spots would be a UN Security Council's resolution and a corresponding mandate of the organization," the press service of Kazakh MFA said.

Earlier Russian media reported that Russia allegedly held talks on sending Kazakh and Kyrgyz troops to Syria.