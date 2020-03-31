  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan not to cut salaries of teachers amid coronavirus situation

    14:25, 31 March 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with coronavirus will not affect the salaries of Kazakhstani teachers, Kazinform has learnt from Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov.

    During the Tuesday online briefing, Minister Aimagambetov vowed that the current situation with coronavirus in Kazakhstan will not affect teachers’ salaries in any way.

    «There will be no cuts in teachers’ salaries. On the contrary, their workload has increased [since the onset of coronavirus],» the minister said.

    It is worth reminding that all schools, colleges and universities across Kazakhstan will offers online remote classes amid coronavirus outbreak.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Education Coronavirus Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!