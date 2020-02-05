  • kz
    Kazakhstan not to impose import restrictions on goods from China – Smailov

    12:55, 05 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov has commented on the possibility of negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Kazakhstan’s economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Kazakhstan does not plan to impose import restrictions on goods from China now,» Alikhan Smailov said in the Majilis.

    He also touched upon the issue of tourism.

    «We have recommended our citizens to avoid travelling to China to prevent them from being infected with the coronavirus. If our citizens stay in homeland, it will help stimulate domestic tourism. So, it’s good for Kazakhstan,» he added.


    Kazakhstan and China Government Top Story
