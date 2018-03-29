Kazakhstan now has diplomatic relations with all LAC countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 27, in Ottawa, the Republic of Kazakhstan and Barbados exchanged diplomatic notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Barbados became the 184th state with which Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations, and the last in the Latin American and Caribbean region (LAC).

During the ceremony, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Canada, plenipotentiary representative of Kazakhstan at the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Konstantin Zhigalov and the High Commissioner of Barbados in Canada, Yvonne V. Walkes welcomed the completion of the process of establishing official relations between the two states, which was accompanied by regular dialogue within the UN, the Association of Caribbean States and CARICOM.

It should be noted that Barbados also took part in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

Barbados is one of the popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean. It has direct air links to major international airports in North America and Europe. According to the Foreign Ministry of Barbados, citizens of Kazakhstan can stay in the country without a visa for up to 28 days.