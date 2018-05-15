Kazakhstan observes population growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As of April 1, 2018 the population of Kazakhstan reached 18, 212,200 people increasing by 237,700 or by 1.3% as compared to last April 1, the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

The country's urban population made 10, 459,200 people or 57.4% of the total population, while rural reached 7,753,600 or 42.6%.



820 infants up to 12 months died during the period of January-March against 801 in the same period of the last year increasing by 2.4%. For the past three months of 2018 the infant mortality made 8.85 cases per 1,000 live births. 192 (183) or 23.4% (22.8%) infants died of congenital abnormalities, 68 (60) or 8.3% (7.5%) of respiratory system diseases, 34 (50) or 4.1% (6.2%) of accidents, poisoning and injuries.



The number of those arriving in Kazakhstan decreased by 23.3%, while the number of those leaving grew by 21% for the period of January-March this year against the same period of the previous year. 76.8% and 89.1% of those arriving and leaving fall correspondingly on the CIS member states.