Kazakhstan offers $4 bln record bond sale on Greek deal

LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is selling a record $4 billion of bonds on Tuesday, the first among developing nations to take advantage of the calming effect of Greece's deal with creditors, Bloomberg reports.

The central Asian country is selling $2.5 billion in 10-year bonds at 285 basis points over Treasuries and $1.5 billion in 30-year notes at 335 basis points over their U.S. equivalent, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because the information is private. Kazakhstan comes back to the international market after raising $2.5 billion in 10-year and 30-year bonds in October. The country is the first emerging-market sovereign to tap international capital markets after Gabon sold $500 million of 10-year notes last month. Developing-nation dollar bonds have rallied this month, with the average yield falling 20 basis points, according to a Bloomberg gauge. "The issuance window is opening and the Kazakhstan deal will be a test of primary-market appetite," Mark Baker, who helps oversee $1.5 billion in emerging-market debt at Standard Life Investments Ltd. in London, said by e-mail. "I expect demand for both tranches to be strong as the government seems willing to pay up for the certainty of getting the deal done." Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras faces two days of parliamentary maneuvering in Athens to secure approval for a package of austerity measures he agreed with European creditors Monday. The bill, to be voted on Wednesday, is a precondition to begin talks on a new loan of as much as 86 billion euros ($94 billion). Naspers offering Naspers Ltd., Africa's largest company by market value, is also offering $1.2 billion in a 10-year bond on Tuesday at 310 basis points over Treasuries, another person familiar with the deal said, asking not to be identified. The yield on the company bond sold via Myriad International Holdings B.V. and due in 2020 rose 21 basis points on Tuesday to 4.27 percent. "There is a small window of opportunity now when there is some calm after the temporary Greek resolution," Sergey Dergachev, who helps oversee $13 billion of emerging-market debt as a senior money manager at Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH in Frankfurt, said by e-mail. "In case of both Naspers and Kazakhstan, direct exposure to euro-zone sentiment, and Greece especially, is extremely low." Zambia plans to start investor meetings on July 16 in U.S. and Europe for a potential dollar-bond sale, a person familiar said on Tuesday asking not to be identified. The yield on Kazakh dollar bonds due in 2024 traded at 4.88 percent, 78 basis points below this year's high on Jan. 6. The yield on notes due in 2044 fell one basis point to 6.19 percent from this year's high on March 18. The yield on both notes rose on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance are arranging the Kazakh bond sale. Barclays Plc, BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are organizing the Naspers sale.