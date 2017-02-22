Kazakhstan offers Astana platform for European conflicts resolution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a UN Security Council Meeting on conflicts in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vasilenko said that the Astana platform could serve as a much-needed venue for their resolution. RIA Novosti reported.

"My country's position on conflicts in Europe, which, unfortunately, occur and in which there are no solutions, is well known. Kazakhstan maintained friendly relations with all European countries involved in conflicts, without exception... We therefore believe that Astana platform can become a more independent venue for restoring confidence and reconfirming commitment to basic principles of international law", he said.

UN Security Council held a meeting on conflicts in Europe on Tuesday, which in particular discussed conflicts in Ukraine, Georgia, Balkans and others. The meeting was presided by Ukraine.